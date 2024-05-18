General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.93 and last traded at $45.92. 2,530,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 16,420,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

