Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of Gentex worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 283.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. Guggenheim upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

