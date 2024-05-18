Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Short Interest Update

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,730,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 266,530,000 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at $908,332.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 507,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 109,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,221 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,412,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 216,434 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $12,670,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.90.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

