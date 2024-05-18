Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Position Boosted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.