Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $279.00 price objective (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Globant stock traded down $9.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.75. 1,568,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.59. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a one year low of $148.23 and a one year high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Globant by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Globant by 15,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth $2,918,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 11,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

