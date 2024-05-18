Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $220.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $272.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $279.00 price target (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.00.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $9.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.75. 1,568,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,960. Globant has a 1-year low of $148.23 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.13 and its 200-day moving average is $211.59.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Globant by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Globant by 68,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

