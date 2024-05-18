GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 4,058 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92.

On Thursday, March 7th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $443,680.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $3,138,451.68.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3,382.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 530,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

