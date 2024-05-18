Gold Royalty Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Royalty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

Gold Royalty Stock Up 8.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $289.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.21.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Royalty by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

