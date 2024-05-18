Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Graco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,895. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,485 over the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,846,000 after buying an additional 144,146 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graco by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,724 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,802,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $152,941,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,575,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,845,000 after purchasing an additional 69,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

