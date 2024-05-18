Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRNT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Ridge Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.45.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

In other news, CFO Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,829.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 14,250 shares of company stock worth $88,440 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 184,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

