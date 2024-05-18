Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 8,317 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $265.80. 3,187,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,433. The company has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $265.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

