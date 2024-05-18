Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 675,729 Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 675,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,413,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Two Harbors Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 890,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,965. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

