Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Prudential Financial worth $48,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,562. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.08.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

