Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,338,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636,823 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $115,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.08. 15,795,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,543,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

