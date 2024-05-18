Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,817 shares of company stock worth $7,977,415 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,035. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

