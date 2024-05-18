Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,856 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 66,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Read More

