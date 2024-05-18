Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $12.29 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,908 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Terex worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Terex by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,698.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,752.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,064. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Terex

Terex Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TEX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.