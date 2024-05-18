Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $42.88 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $42,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,291,000 after acquiring an additional 138,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,463,000 after purchasing an additional 283,010 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,974,000 after buying an additional 315,889 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.08. 1,886,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,234. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average is $140.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

