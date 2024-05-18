Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.74 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. 2,528,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.85. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $38.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

