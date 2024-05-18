Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,094,000 after buying an additional 196,489 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,594,000 after purchasing an additional 690,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ferguson by 6.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,693,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,052,000 after purchasing an additional 365,843 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 41.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,631,000 after buying an additional 259,197 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.70. 1,120,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,725. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $142.27 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 36.74%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

