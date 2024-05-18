Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $8.23 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of CNX Resources worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,112. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

