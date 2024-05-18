Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $80.83 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,713 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $80,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,893,000 after buying an additional 648,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,922,000 after buying an additional 396,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,942,000 after buying an additional 127,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,235,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,621,000 after acquiring an additional 450,459 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.23. 5,827,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.35. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

