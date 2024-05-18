Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,099 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Yelp worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 4,634.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

YELP traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. 700,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,037. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,994.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $232,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,134,452.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on YELP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

