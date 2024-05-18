Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of McKesson worth $37,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $564.52. 575,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,825. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $373.28 and a 12-month high of $566.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

