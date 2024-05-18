Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Acuity Brands worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $61,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.25.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

AYI stock traded down $4.28 on Friday, reaching $259.56. 278,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,185. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $272.74. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

