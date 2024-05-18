Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,574 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Unitil worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTL. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Unitil by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.16. 35,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $875.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Unitil had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

