Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $214.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $216.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

