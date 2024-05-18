Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,467,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

