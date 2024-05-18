Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,688 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $38,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 53.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.38. 610,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $181.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

