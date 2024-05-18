Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 457,616 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 457,616 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $64,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,787,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,696,859. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.