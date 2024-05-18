Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 50,657 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,657 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 112,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

NEE stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. 9,490,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,925,826. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

