Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,583 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 396.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $187,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Shares of CORT stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,228. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

