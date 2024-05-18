Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 76,708 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 76,708 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of BorgWarner worth $40,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in BorgWarner by 58.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,361 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,376,000 after purchasing an additional 761,250 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,132,000 after buying an additional 648,633 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $849,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

