Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Given a C$0.22 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.22 target price on Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Grid Metals Price Performance
Grid Metals stock opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. Grid Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 10.90.
