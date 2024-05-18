Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Given a C$0.22 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.22 target price on Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grid Metals stock opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. Grid Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 10.90.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

