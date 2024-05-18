Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Cut to Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.45. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $100.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.5963 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 39.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

