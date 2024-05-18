Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SUPV opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $385.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Supervielle Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth about $173,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 1,262.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 310,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 95,697 shares during the period.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

