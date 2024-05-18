Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading 4.7% Higher

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97. 1,287,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,924,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Guardant Health Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 26.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

