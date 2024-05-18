Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading 0.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $37.45. 736,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,789,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

