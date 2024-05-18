Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.61

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 78808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.58. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

