Haverford Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,524 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

