Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDTFree Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,236,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

