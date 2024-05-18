Haverford Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 1.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,995. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.59. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.69.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

