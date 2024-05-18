HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Annexon in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annexon’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Annexon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ANNX opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $400.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in Annexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annexon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Annexon by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

