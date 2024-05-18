HC Wainwright Comments on Neurogene Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Neurogene in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.54) EPS.

NGNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Neurogene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Neurogene Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NGNE opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95. Neurogene has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neurogene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,036,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

