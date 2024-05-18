HC Wainwright Raises REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $38.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised REGENXBIO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.64.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,156.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,878 shares of company stock worth $1,203,120. 13.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 276.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

