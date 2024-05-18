H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 14th

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HEES traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 182,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,588. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $555,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,896,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $69,254.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $555,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,896,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,800 shares of company stock worth $4,534,789 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

