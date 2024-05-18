Head to Head Analysis: Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo -1.86% 13.43% 7.47% Ascent Solar Technologies -3,989.10% N/A -158.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Qorvo and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 2 9 7 0 2.28 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Qorvo currently has a consensus price target of $110.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.60%. Given Qorvo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Qorvo is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Qorvo has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Qorvo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qorvo and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.77 billion 2.52 -$70.32 million ($0.73) -134.84 Ascent Solar Technologies $460,000.00 1.02 -$17.07 million ($134.04) 0.00

Ascent Solar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qorvo. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ascent Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qorvo beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring various technologies, such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. It serves markets, such as smart home, industrial automation, automotive, smartphones, wearables, gaming, and industrial and enterprise access points. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company also offers foundry services for defense primes and other defense and aerospace customers. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. It operates in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.