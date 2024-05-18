Head-To-Head Comparison: Iveda Solutions (IVDA) and Its Peers

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) is one of 438 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Iveda Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Iveda Solutions has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Iveda Solutions Competitors 2199 14674 29295 765 2.61

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Iveda Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Iveda Solutions’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iveda Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -49.80% -45.62% -36.37% Iveda Solutions Competitors -59.20% -30.94% -7.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iveda Solutions and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $6.50 million -$3.23 million -3.79 Iveda Solutions Competitors $1.97 billion $296.03 million 16.99

Iveda Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Iveda Solutions competitors beat Iveda Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

