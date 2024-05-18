Head-To-Head Contrast: Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF – Get Free Report) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Eviation Aircraft alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eviation Aircraft and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Light & Wonder 1 4 6 0 2.45

Earnings and Valuation

Light & Wonder has a consensus price target of $95.08, indicating a potential upside of 2.11%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Light & Wonder’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder $2.90 billion 2.89 $163.00 million $2.41 38.64

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder 7.43% 32.27% 5.58%

Volatility and Risk

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Eviation Aircraft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eviation Aircraft

(Get Free Report)

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment. It also leases or provides gaming content, gaming machines, and server-based system; sells and supports casino-management system based software and hardware; and licenses proprietary table games content to commercial, tribal and governmental gaming operators. The SciPlay segment develops, markets, and operates social games on various mobile and web platforms, as well as other games in the hyper-casual space. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. The iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, and other iGaming content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Eviation Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eviation Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.