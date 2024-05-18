Head to Head Contrast: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Okta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of MarketWise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Okta and MarketWise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $2.26 billion 7.62 -$355.00 million ($2.17) -47.45 MarketWise $448.18 million 1.14 $1.78 million $0.04 38.76

Analyst Ratings

MarketWise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta. Okta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketWise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Okta and MarketWise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 0 20 10 0 2.33 MarketWise 0 1 2 0 2.67

Okta presently has a consensus price target of $101.84, indicating a potential downside of 1.09%. MarketWise has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.81%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Okta.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -15.69% -5.69% -3.67% MarketWise 0.46% -0.75% 0.46%

Risk & Volatility

Okta has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MarketWise beats Okta on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials. It also provides Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Lifecycle Management enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; Okta Identity Governance provides identity access management and identity governance solutions; Advanced Server Access offers access management to secure cloud infrastructure; Okta Privileged Access enables organizations to reduce risk with unified access and governance management for on-premises and cloud resources; and Okta Workforce Identity Workflows. In addition, the company offers Universal Login, which allows customers to provide login experience across different applications and devices; and Attack Protection, a suite of security capabilities that protects customers from different types of malicious traffic. Further, it provides Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Passwordless, Machine to Machine, Private Cloud, Organizations, Actions and Extensibility, and Enterprise Connections. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force and channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

